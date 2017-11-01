Music
Watch LeBron James Spit Bars With Ice Cube In ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The two jam to a classic.

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty


Another Wednesday, another hump day to get through, moving us that much closer to the weekend. But why wait till Friday to get your day started off right. Check out LeBron James rapping along with Ice Cube to one of his feel-good classics, “It Was a Good Day” and be encouraged for the coming hours!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

