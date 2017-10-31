Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To Black Culture On Halloween The Right Way

Global Grind

There’s a thin line between paying homage and being racist when it comes to Halloween costumes.

We’ve seen the worst of the worst when it comes to non-Black people trying to impersonate Black people for Halloween (as well as the other 364 days of the year for that matter).

But thanks to the bold and wise Ms. Amanda Seales, we have concrete examples of how to show love to Black folks and the culture without crossing the line of cultural appropriation or racial taunting.

And now, some examples of non black folks who showing love to black culture on Halloween, the RIGHT way! (A Thread) — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 31, 2017

Hit the flip to see how it’s really done. Take it away Amanda…..

