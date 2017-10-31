Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To Black Culture On Halloween The Right Way

0 reads Leave a comment
There’s a thin line between paying homage and being racist when it comes to Halloween costumes.
We’ve seen the worst of the worst when it comes to non-Black people trying to impersonate Black people for Halloween (as well as the other 364 days of the year for that matter).
But thanks to the bold and wise Ms. Amanda Seales, we have concrete examples of how to show love to Black folks and the culture without crossing the line of cultural appropriation or racial taunting.
Hit the flip to see how it’s really done. Take it away Amanda…..
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours