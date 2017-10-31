Entertainment News
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To Black Culture On Halloween The Right Way

Thanks Amanda Seales.

A Black Day

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty


There’s a thin line between paying homage and being racist when it comes to Halloween costumes.

We’ve seen the worst of the worst when it comes to non-Black people trying to impersonate Black people for Halloween (as well as the other 364 days of the year for that matter).

But thanks to the bold and wise Ms. Amanda Seales, we have concrete examples of how to show love to Black folks and the culture without crossing the line of cultural appropriation or racial taunting.

 

Hit the flip to see how it’s really done. Take it away Amanda…..

photos