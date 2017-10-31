17 Years Ago Today Outkast Released ‘Stankonia’ — But What Does It Actually Mean?

1 reads Leave a comment
On October 31, 2000, Outkast dropped their fourth studio album, Stankonia, which some say is the album that turned André 3000 and Big Boi into superstars.
The classic album spawned singles like “Ms. Jackson,” “So Fresh, So Clean,” and “B.O.B” — but what does Stankonia actually mean? The ATL duo broke it down in the vintage clip below (with a little help from Whitney Houston):
As for the album’s most popular and successful single, Miss Jackson, many people didn’t know that the song was written about 3000 and his relationship with Erykah Badu and her mom.
Hit the flip to see what Erykah Badu’s initial reaction was when she heard the now classic track.
