Tina From ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Costume Wins Top Halloween Twerker Trophy

Watch Tina Belcher pop her stiff back up and down the streets of New York.

The Bob’s Burgers fans on Twitter loved watching @CelinaNichole little sister  recreate Tina Belcher’s favorite dance move: The stiffest, stalest twerk of all time.

Hit the jump to compare to the original.

