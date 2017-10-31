Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Assault, Reveals He’s Gay [VIDEO]

Kevin Spacey is facing heavy backlash after actor Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery) accused the House Of Cards star of sexually harassing him at a party in 1986. Rapp was reportedly 14 years-old while Spacey was 26-years-old at the time.

Rapp told Buzzfeed News Spacey “picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.”

He continued, “I saw on the counter next to the sink a picture of him having his arm around a man. So I think on some level I was like, ‘Oh. He’s gay. I guess.’ Then I opened the door, and I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to go home now.’ He followed me to the front door of the apartment, and as I opened the door to leave, he was leaning on the front door[frame]. And he was like, ‘Are you sure you wanna go?’ I said, ‘Yes, good night,’ and then I did leave.”

Spacey responded to Rapp’s claims by deflecting from the allegations and coming out as gay in a problematic social media post.

Spacey’s post prompted a response from GLAAD,

“Coming-out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD told the Hollywood Reporter. “This is not a coming-out story about Kevin Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp and all those who bravely speak out against unwanted sexual advances. The media and public should not gloss over that.”

Star Trek Into Darkness actor Zachary Quinto took to Twitter to defend Rapp and criticize Spacey’s smoke screen.

House Of Cards will be cancelled after season 6 amid the accusations against Spacey.

