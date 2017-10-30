Celebrities Went All Out With Their Halloween Costumes This Year

Global Grind

As if they don’t have the option to dress up everyday, celebrities went all out this year with their Halloween costumes.

Kim Kardashian was out and about all weekend channeling three legendary music icons while the real Hallow-queen, Beyoncé, kept it low key at Kelly Rowland’s costume party dressed as Lil Kim.

Hit the flip to see more celebrity costumes and tell us who you think won Halloween this year.

