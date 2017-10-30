Entertainment News
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted To Your Ex

Some are calling Isaiah Xavier the king of Musical.ly — so it comes as no surprise that he totally killed the “Addicted To My Ex” challenge.

The video may be dope and creative, but it also may be funny enough to help you get over your addiction to your ex. Check it out.

 

 

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

