Black Panther Party Legacy Project Loses Federal Funding After Police Union Cries Foul

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Black Panther Party Legacy Project Loses Federal Funding After Police Union Cries Foul

The Fraternal Order of Police told the president that it would be a travesty to spend federal funds to honor the “anti-American group.”

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

The demand to defund a research project on the Black Panther Party succeeded with the National Fraternal Order of Police’s influence on President Donald Trump.

READ MORE:  Federal Funding Of Black Panther Party Research Project Enrages Conservatives

The San Francisco Chronicle confirmed that the National Park Service cancelled a $98,000 research grant to the University of California Berkeley for the “Black Panther Party Research, Interpretation & Memory Project.”

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Park Service spokesman Craig Dalby told the Chronicle that despite the announcement in September, the agreement was not finalized. “After an additional review of the project, the NPS decided not to move forward with funding the project,” Dalby added.

That decision was surely influenced by the outrage among conservatives over the project that was “committed to truthfully honoring the legacy of BPP activists and the San Francisco Bay Area communities they served.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Perhaps the biggest influence on the decision came when the national police union threw its weight behind the mission to block the grant.

Chuck Canterbury, the union’s national president, penned a letter to Trump on Oct. 19 stating the group’s objections to the funding.

In the letter, Canterbury stated that the “militant anti-American group” is responsible for the murder of 16 law enforcement officers and “brought grief to the families of their victims.” He told the president that it’s a “despicable irony” that the federal government is funding a project to memorialize the Panthers when monuments honoring the Confederacy are being removed from public lands.

There’s a close bond between the 330,000-member police union and Trump. He received the group’s endorsement for his presidency. Canterbury also came to Trump’s defense — as several law enforcement agencies distanced themselves — after the president made a controversial statement authorizing cops not to be “too nice” to criminal suspects.

SOURCE:  San Francisco Chronicle

SEE ALSO:

Bridging The Gap; The Intersection Between Black Lives Matter & The Black Panther Party

Local Officials At Odds With Police Unions Over DOJ Rollback Of Police Reforms

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

black panther , University of California Berkeley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This 88-Year Old’s Reaction To Her Surprise Retirement…
 3 hours ago
10.30.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz & Travi$ Scott “4 am on…
 5 hours ago
10.30.17
Three Former One Direction with No.1 Albums
 12 hours ago
10.29.17
Sam Smith’s New Song: Burning
 13 hours ago
10.29.17
Aw: Dog Tries To Protect Leonardo Dicaprio From…
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Offset Proposes To Cardi B In Philly! [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Watch: Offset Proposes To Cardi B At Powerhouse…
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Hilarious: Marshawn Lynch Punks Customers At A Sub…
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Remember The Time Tyler The Creator Photobombed 45?
 3 days ago
10.27.17
Comeback SZN! 12 Photos Of Celebs Honoring The…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
These Tweets Prove That Lonzo Ball Is Just…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
Matt Damon Is Shocked Racism Existed In New…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
#DateChallenge: Twitter Users Ask Crush On A Date…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
‘RHOA’ Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes’ Roach/ Exterminator…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
Pharrell Teams With ‘Girls Trip’ Writer For Music…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
Could This Viral Video Be The Next Big…
 4 days ago
10.26.17
photos