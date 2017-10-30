Local Night Life
This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Celebrities always put on a good show for Halloween, but what else would you expect when you’re rich and can drop major cash on a costume.  Even Stephen Curry brought Halloween to the NBA by showing up to his game dressed up as Saw.

Check out some of our favorite celebrity costumes from Halloween 2K17

It’s that SCARY time of year! In honor of Halloween 2017, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Kandi Burrus and Nas went all out with their creative costumes. Take a look at some of our favorite looks!

photos