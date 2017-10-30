1 reads Leave a comment
Celebrities always put on a good show for Halloween, but what else would you expect when you’re rich and can drop major cash on a costume. Even Stephen Curry brought Halloween to the NBA by showing up to his game dressed up as Saw.
Check out some of our favorite celebrity costumes from Halloween 2K17
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
21 photos Launch gallery
1. Kourtney Kardashian is Michael Jackson Kim Kardashian-West is Madonna1 of 21
2. Nicki Minaj as Malibu Barbie2 of 21
3. Trey Songz is Freddie Krueger3 of 21
4. Cynthia Bailey as 50 Cent4 of 21
5. Kim Kardashian Is Cher5 of 21
6. Kim Kardashian Is Cher6 of 21
7. Marlo Hampton As Halle Berry In BAPS7 of 21
8. Marlo Hampton As Halle Berry In BAPS8 of 21
9. Kandi Burrus And Todd Tucker As LL Cool T9 of 21
10. NeNe & Gregg Leakes As Pest Control10 of 21
11. Kim Kardashian is Aaliyah11 of 21
12. Usher and Grace Miguel as Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA12 of 21
13. Nas As Richard Pryor13 of 21
14. Trey Songz as Freddy Krueger14 of 21
15. Demi Lovato as Selena15 of 21
16. Rita Orta as Poison Ivy16 of 21
17. Paris and Prince Jackson17 of 21
18. Toya, Kandi and Her Squad as 90s Girls18 of 21
19. Eniko Hart as Ciara19 of 21
20. Swizz Beatz from The Goonies20 of 21
21. LaLa Anthony as a Sexy Bunny21 of 21
