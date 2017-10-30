Three Former One Direction with No.1 Albums

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Former band member of One Direction, Niall Horan’s solo album has reached No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. With his album Flickr he made his way to the top. He’s not the only member of One Direction that has achieved this either. Harry Styles and Zayn Malik reached No.1 with their albums as well.

Not only have these three been able to achieve personal goals but One Direction have reached a record. Just like the Beatles, One Direction is a band that has three of it’s members that reached No.1 with their solo album. Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne have been produces solo music as well.

According to some of the guys a reunion will be unlikely. Louis went on to say to Daily Star, “I don’t know how we would do it, we are doing different things”. Niall Horan himself mentioned that if a reunion were to occur it would be far down the line. Let’s see how everything plays out.

