Watch: Offset Proposes To Cardi B At Powerhouse In Philadelphia

The 2017 Powerhouse show in Philadelphia may go down as the site of this year’s most memorable engagement.

Friday night (October 27), Migos rhymer Offset dropped to one knee while he and his boo Cardi B were on stage performing.

In front of a sold-out show, you already know how Ms. “Bodak Yellow” reacted to idea of becoming Mrs. Offset.

Karen Civil has the footage:

Better view of Offset's proposal to Cardi B 💍 pic.twitter.com/yihdq9L5ug — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 28, 2017

