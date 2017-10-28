DFW
Halloween Bash Is Tonight At The InterContinental Hotel In Addison

Halloween Bash 2017

Source: Corby / Radio One

JOIN US FOR THE 9th ANNUAL RADIO ONE HALLOWEEN BASH!

DJ SPINDERELLA, KID CAPRI and comedian D. ELLIS will be partying with us all night long!

We‘re inviting you to the hottest and sexiest Halloween party in the DFW. You do not want to miss this!

*TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED AT THE DOOR! TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE STARTING AT 6PM IN THE FOYER OF THE INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL LOCATED AT 15201 DALLAS PKWY. SEE YOU THERE!

Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2017 at 8:00PM

Venue: The Intercontinental Hotel, 15201 Dallas Pkwy, Addison, TX 75001

Tickets are $30 at the door.

Halloween Bash

