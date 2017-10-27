1 Dead After Hit & Run On I-30 In Dallas [VIDEO]

148 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS 11 News, 1 person was pronounced dead this morning after a deadly hit & run accident in Dallas that happened on I-30. What seems to have happened was a lady driving a Dodge Charger ran into the back of another driver’s Nissan Altima–which caused the Nissan driver to crash. The lady driving the Dodge Charger didn’t stick around after the accident and sadly kept it moving (she hopped out on foot and ran). The lady driving the Nissan later died at the scene after being cut out of the vehicle.
-Farlin Ave
