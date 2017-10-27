Arrest Made In Grambling State University Deadly Shooting Of 2

Details surrounding the double shooting that killed two people on the campus of Grambling State University were slowly being revealed Friday morning, just one day after the suspect turned himself in and was arrested. Grambling freshman Jaylin M. Wayne was at large for more than a day following the shootings that killed Grambling student Earl Andrews and his friend, Monquaiarious Caldwell, early Wednesday morning.

A fight between Andrews and Wayne was sparked after the two has a disagreement, according to local news outlet WAFB. The fight led to Wayne puling out a gun and shooting both men, who were pronounced dead on the scene. Caldwell was reportedly shot after he tried to defend Andrews. All three men are 23 years old. It wasn’t immediately clear what the fight was about.

Family tells me Earl Andrews & Monquairious Caldwell will have a joint funeral at Farmerville Rec. Center on 11/4 at 11am #GramblingShooting pic.twitter.com/m4nuGGvNFZ — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) October 26, 2017

“I feel confident that our investigators have put together a strong case. As a department, we offer our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased,” Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone said in a statement. “I want to thank our team of investigators for their dedication and the determined effort that they put forth in working this case. I would also like to thank the Grambling State University Police Department, Grambling Police Department, Monroe Police Department, Ruston Police Department, the Louisiana State Police, and numerous other public safety entities for their assistance with this investigation.”

A freshman student was arrested Thursday and charged with the murders of two men who were killed on the campus of Grambling State University in Louisiana early Wednesday morning. Jaylin M. Wayne had been on the run for more than a day before the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested him and charged him with first degree murder, the Grambling State Communications Office announced in a press release late Thursday night.

Wayne reportedly turned himself in for the killings of Grambling student Earl Andrews and his friend, Moniquaiarious Caldwell.

#BREAKING Arrest made in #Grambling State University murders. Jaylin Wayne turned himself in earlier today. Charged with 1st degree murder. pic.twitter.com/TN5sn4qYcc — Doug Warner (@dougwarnerksla) October 27, 2017

“We would like to thank Sheriff Mike Stone, GSU Police Chief Howard Gene Caviness, and all local law enforcement for their commitment to our safety and their around the clock effort in solving this case within the first 48 hours,” Grambling President Rick Gallot said in a brief statement. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Andrews and the Caldwell families during this difficult time.”

"We would like to thank Sheriff Mike Stone, GSU Police Chief Howard Caviness, and all local law enforcement." GSU President @RickGallot pic.twitter.com/m5Zk9eUPUZ — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) October 27, 2017

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately announced, but Andrews and Moniquaiarious knew Wayne, Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone previously said.

Despite the campus violence, Grambling was still set to celebrate its annual homecoming festivities this weekend.

