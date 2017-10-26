Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rock-T Meets Fan Who Is Sure His Cooking Is Better Than Rickey Smiley’s! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rock-T was in Jackson, Mississippi hanging out with everybody on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show HBCU Tour, presented by Cracker Barrel! He linked up with a bunch of super excited fans who love spending their mornings with the morning show crew, and of course, as always, MC’d a fantastic, high-energy step show from different schools!

Plus, one of the fans at the tailgate challenged Rickey Smiley to a cook-off, after saying he was sure that his cooking was better.  Check out this exclusive video to watch the whole exciting event unfold in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

