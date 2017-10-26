Nicki Minaj Quotes Kendrick Lamar When Talking Sexism In Hip Hop

5 reads Leave a comment
Once again, Nicki Minaj had some thoughts about women in the rap game on Wednesday.
It all started when she posted a video of rapper Russ acknowledging her legacy.
Nicki then had some words of her own.
Nicki also seemed to be mad that people were comparing her to newcomers when she’s been doing it big for ten years now.
Finally, Nicki quoted one of the biggest rappers out, hoping to get people’s attention. In 2010 Kendrick Lamar said, “Just realized. Moe niggaz hate nicki minaj than woman do.
#yallniggazisreallypausewhenithinkaboutit.”
Will it take Kendrick’s co-sign for people to take in Nicki’s words? We’ll keep you updated as more women fight for a name in the rap game.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours