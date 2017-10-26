2 Found Dead In A Van In Collin County [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 11 News, 2 men were found dead in their work van in Collin County. Officials believe that is was an unknown chemical substance which led to their sudden death. The first responders who arrived on the scene to help ended up in the hospital after becoming exposed to the chemical. They have since been released from the hospital. The names of the men that died have not been released yet.

