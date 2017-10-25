Babies Dressed As The Elderly Are The Cutest Halloween Costumes You’ll See All Day

1 reads Leave a comment
Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever
1. Heidi Klum may be the queen of Halloween, but her old lady costume was more creepy than shocking.Source:Getty 1 of 13
2. Al Roker as Oprah is not something we want to see again.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. Thumbs up for Katy Perry's eclectic spirit, but out of all the snacks to be for Halloween, a Cheeto is not one.Source:Getty 3 of 13
4. We love Jessica White, but lingerie on Halloween is not a costume...not even at a lingerie-themed party.Source:Getty 4 of 13
5. Clearly, this was Mariah's idea.Source:Getty 5 of 13
6. Kate Upton dressed as a skeleton for Halloween, but she looks more like her everyday self.Source:Getty 6 of 13
7. Perez Hilton as Lady Gaga...no, no.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8. Aubrey O'Day's peacock makeup was a huge no.Source:Getty 8 of 13
9. Seal dressed as Eve and Heidi Klum as the serpent from the Bible may have sounded like a good idea, until it wasn't.Source:Getty 9 of 13
10. Chris Brown dressed up as Osama Bin Laden in 2012 and per usual, he caused a media stir.10 of 13
11. We wonder how Paris Hilton felt about Matt Lauer walking a day in her stilettos.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. Ashanti's costume gives super DIY vibes.Source:Getty 12 of 13
13. Anne Hathaway as an Egyptian goddess is not a total fail. It just doesn't translate well.Source:Getty 13 of 13
