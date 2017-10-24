Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Did Harvey Weinstein Only Deny Lupita Nyong'o's Accusations? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Lupita Nyong’o joined the countless of women who have spoken up about their experiences of sexual misconduct, harassment and rape from Harvey Weinstein. When Lupita shared her story of escaping an uncomfortable, scarring experience at Weinstein’s home, Harvey Weinstein chose to refute it. It’s certainly no coincidence that he would pick his only black accuser to try to discredit.

Of course, not everyone is smart enough not to fall for the racist bait, and as a byproduct, some folks are doubting her story. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Harvey Weinstein

