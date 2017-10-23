Entertainment News
Fans Celebrate The 5 Year Anniversary Of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’

In a relatively short time, the album has been deemed an undisputed classic

2016 Essence Festival - Day 4

In the past couple of years, Kendrick Lamar has grown from one of the hottest up-and-coming rappers into an undeniable household name. It all started in the streets of Compton, and though Lamar had a few well-received projects preceding it, his major label debut good kid, m.A.A.d city is what let the world know that Kendrick was here to stay. The argument about classics in hip-hop is probably the most ubiquitous conversation in the world of music fans, but this album makes a great case for being one of the newest projects to reach the status of an undisputed classic.

October 22nd marks the 5 year anniversary of good kid, m.A.A.d city, which made it a day for both celebration and reflection on what fans were going through when the album was first released. Whether it’s the community showing off their tribute tattoos or telling stories about listening in their dorm rooms as a college freshman, everyone was getting in on the fun of sharing the importance this album had on their lives.

Top Dawg Ent President Punch was reminiscing with fans as they sent him some of their nostalgic memories from 5 years back, and he also shared some stories about a would-have-been Andre 3000 verse on the album. Check out some of the tweets where fans think back on how much of an impact good kid, m.A.A.d city has had on their lives in just 5 short years.

