97.9 The Beat TV
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV

Mystery Lady In Dallas Drugs Man And Steals His Puppy [VIDEO]

farlinave
Leave a comment

A mystery lady in Dallas has been on a streak lately. Reportedly, she has drugged 2 men on different occasions at local bars. One man, after she drugged him, she stole his puppy. The other, she got him for his $20,000 Rolex watch.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

-Farlin Ave

Source: CBS 11 Dallas

More News:

Fatal Shooting Near Fair Park In Dallas [VIDEO]

Da Brat’s Adorable Dogs [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

3 photos Launch gallery

Da Brat’s Adorable Dogs [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Mystery Lady In Dallas Drugs Man And Steals His Puppy [VIDEO]

Da Brat’s Adorable Dogs [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

 

bar , puppy , thief , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos