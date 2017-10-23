Mystery Lady In Dallas Drugs Man And Steals His Puppy [VIDEO]

A mystery lady in Dallas has been on a streak lately. Reportedly, she has drugged 2 men on different occasions at local bars. One man, after she drugged him, she stole his puppy. The other, she got him for his $20,000 Rolex watch.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-Farlin Ave
Source: CBS 11 Dallas
More News:
Fatal Shooting Near Fair Park In Dallas [VIDEO]
Da Brat’s Adorable Dogs [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
3 photos Launch gallery
Da Brat’s Adorable Dogs [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Da Brat’s DogsSource:StarterCAM 1 of 3
2. Da Brat’s DogsSource:StarterCAM 2 of 3
3. Da Brat’s DogsSource:StarterCAM 3 of 3
comments – Add Yours