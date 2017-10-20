Holy Grail: Check Out The Internet’s Largest Air Jordan Library

Global Grind

Young sneaker heads can learn a thing or two from Jordan Brand’s new Air Jordan Collection website

The online archive is the largest library of Air Jordans, boasting over 532 designs thus far.

Submit your own designs by taking a pic and uploading with he hashtag #AirJordanCollection on Instagram and Twitter.

Check out the full archive here.

The @Jumpman23 Digital team just launched the largest Air Jordan archive on the internet. Learn something:https://t.co/nKnvUu1YPv pic.twitter.com/zPijvLTOQs — Dame (@DameWrights) October 18, 2017

Also On 97.9 The Beat: