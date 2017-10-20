‘Make America Crip Again’: 6 Ways Snoop Dogg Dissed Donald Trump This Week

Global Grind

Water is wet anddoesn’t like. Plain and simple. Ever since the current U.S. commander-in-chief got elected, Snoop has raged an all-out campaign against him.

Snoop is taking his campaign to a whole new level with his upcoming album Make America Crip Again. Snoop says the album is less about Trump and more about understanding the history of Black gangs. In a statement he said, “A lot of people glorify the gang-banging and violence but forget that in the beginning, the Crip’s main and sole purpose was to be the reflection of the Black Panthers. They looked after kids, provided after-school activities, fed them and stepped in as role models and father figures.”

Though we understand where Snoop is coming from and look forward to the album, let’s not downplay all the times he dissed Trump this week leading to the album’s single release. Some highlights are below.

1. In light of Trump condemning athletes who kneel during the national anthem, Snoop brought up a strong point.

2. Snoop peeped the violent humor in the White House.

3. Snoop made a comparison that we’re not sure is a diss to Suge Knight and Trump, or just a play on words.

4. Snoop made the connection between movie executive Harvey Weinstein and Trump — two men accused of sexual harassment.

5. Snoop is disgusted at reports that Donald Trump was insensitive to a tragedy.

Sad. My prayers go out to the family 🌹🙏🏾🇺🇸. F. D. T. https://t.co/0BdD6iwDmC pic.twitter.com/wCHCAFZuix — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) October 18, 2017

6. Lastly, if there was still any confusion on how Snoop felt about Trump, he posted a friendly reminder.

You can check out the Make America Crip Again single “M.A.C.A” below!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: