Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Make America Crip Again’: 6 Ways Snoop Dogg Dissed Donald Trump This Week

The Doggfather speaks.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Perform At Austin360 Amphitheater

Source: Rick Kern / Getty


Water is wet and Snoop Dogg doesn’t like Donald Trump. Plain and simple. Ever since the current U.S. commander-in-chief got elected, Snoop has raged an all-out campaign against him.

Snoop is taking his campaign to a whole new level with his upcoming album Make America Crip Again. Snoop says the album is less about Trump and more about understanding the history of Black gangs. In a statement he said, “A lot of people glorify the gang-banging and violence but forget that in the beginning, the Crip’s main and sole purpose was to be the reflection of the Black Panthers. They looked after kids, provided after-school activities, fed them and stepped in as role models and father figures.”

Though we understand where Snoop is coming from and look forward to the album, let’s not downplay all the times he dissed Trump this week leading to the album’s single release. Some highlights are below.

1. In light of Trump condemning athletes who kneel during the national anthem, Snoop brought up a strong point.

2. Snoop peeped the violent humor in the White House.

3. Snoop made a comparison that we’re not sure is a diss to Suge Knight and Trump, or just a play on words.

4. Snoop made the connection between movie executive Harvey Weinstein and Trump — two men accused of sexual harassment.

5. Snoop is disgusted at reports that Donald Trump was insensitive to a tragedy.

6. Lastly, if there was still any confusion on how Snoop felt about Trump, he posted a friendly reminder.

You can check out the Make America Crip Again single “M.A.C.A” below!


 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ‘Make America Crip Again’: 6 Ways Snoop Dogg Dissed Donald Trump This Week

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Numbers Behind Twitter’s Greatest Debates
 3 hours ago
10.20.17
This Guitarist Plays Along To Cardi B’s Catchphrases…
 7 hours ago
10.20.17
Only In New York City: Crazy Stories From…
 7 hours ago
10.20.17
LOL: Jamie Foxx Impersonates Stephen A. Smith In…
 9 hours ago
10.20.17
‘Make America Crip Again’: 6 Ways Snoop Dogg…
 9 hours ago
10.20.17
When Stunting For Twitter Goes Wrong: What’s The…
 10 hours ago
10.20.17
TGIF! These Tweets Perfectly Describe Our Friday Schmood
 11 hours ago
10.20.17
Is Marvel Throwing Shade At DC By Releasing…
 12 hours ago
10.20.17
Chance The Rapper Teaching His Daughter How To…
 14 hours ago
10.20.17
Will Smith Is Aiming For The Netflix And…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Beyoncé Impersonator Hilariously Explains Why Bey’s Instagram Is…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
These NBA Players’ Dopplegangers Are Setting Twitter On…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
This Viral ‘Bodak Yellow’ Cover Takes Cardi B’s…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Dave Ea$t Shares His Top 5 Current Rappers…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
RZA Admits He Saw Russell Crowe Spit On…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To…
 2 days ago
10.19.17
photos