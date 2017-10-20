News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Gabrielle Union Has A Word For Women About Reciprocity In Bed

"And then ask him to eat your a**," she told Sway In The Morning host Tracy G in a recent interview.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
11th Annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Actress Gabrielle Union has been doing press rounds for her new book, ‘We’re Going To Need More Wine,” and spilling all her life tea.

On a recent appearance on Sway’s Universe, Gabby got candid about learning to masturbate at 5 (with a pot-bellied teddy bear), and demanding reciprocity in bed.

Host Tracy G asked Gab about some very candid advice she gave a woman about foreplay.

“While a lot of women do enjoy providing fellatio, for sure, there needs to be some cunnilingus,” she told the hosts.

“And then ask him to eat your a**,” she concluded.

“if you’re going to be offering blow jobs willy nilly there should be some pleasure you experience in return. It’s only fair.”

Amen to that, Gabby!

You can watch the full clip below:

 

RELATED LINKS

All The Times Gabrielle Union Rocked Natural Hairstyles

UPDATE: ‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018 + Gabrielle Union Says Goodbye

Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Painful Battle With Infertility: ‘I’ve Had Eight Or Nine Miscarriages’

Gabrielle Union

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Gabrielle Union Has A Word For Women About Reciprocity In Bed

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
When Stunting For Twitter Goes Wrong: What’s The…
 8 hours ago
10.20.17
TGIF! These Tweets Perfectly Describe Our Friday Schmood
 8 hours ago
10.20.17
Is Marvel Throwing Shade At DC By Releasing…
 9 hours ago
10.20.17
Chance The Rapper Teaching His Daughter How To…
 11 hours ago
10.20.17
Will Smith Is Aiming For The Netflix And…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Beyoncé Impersonator Hilariously Explains Why Bey’s Instagram Is…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
These NBA Players’ Dopplegangers Are Setting Twitter On…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
This Viral ‘Bodak Yellow’ Cover Takes Cardi B’s…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Dave Ea$t Shares His Top 5 Current Rappers…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
RZA Admits He Saw Russell Crowe Spit On…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Relatives Of Police Killing Victims Join Rally Calling For Justice For Eric Garner
Al Sharpton Interviews Congresswoman Frederica Wilson On Military…
 2 days ago
10.18.17
Tyler Perry Doesn’t Give AF About What You…
 2 days ago
10.18.17
INSTADAILY: Hazel E
 2 days ago
10.18.17
Kerry Washington Is Bringing A TV Show To…
 2 days ago
10.18.17
Cam’ron And Jim Jones Put Aside Differences For…
 2 days ago
10.18.17
photos