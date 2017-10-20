TGIF! These Tweets Perfectly Describe Our Friday Schmood

Global Grind

Although it may seem like time moves slow when your President spends more time tweeting athletes than he does helping civilians – it’s Friday again, which means it’s time to celebrate.

Check out these tweets that perfectly describe the Friday mood:

Every time I see this … catch the footwork

💃🏽🎺🥁🎷 💃🏽 #FridayMoodpic.twitter.com/tO36NW0l45 — It’s Felicia (@ColorMePrivy) October 13, 2017

Happy Friday #TrumpTrain

You made it!!!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🚂💨💨💨

May it be a good one for you! ☀️🌴 pic.twitter.com/XAYs8DzpQm — ☀️🕊🦋JJ🐬🐘🌴 (@miamijj48) October 20, 2017

via GIPHY

Also On 97.9 The Beat: