Chance The Rapper Teaching His Daughter How To Count Using Grammys Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Global Grind
88th Annual Bud Billiken Parade

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

Could  Chance The Rapper and and his daughter Kensli get any cuter?!

Chano decided to help his baby girl practice her numbers using his prestigious Grammy Awards – which he won in February, marking a new era in hip hop and mixtape culture.

Luckily, Chance only snagged three this year, making it easier for Kensli to count them all up. But hopefully by next year, she can count a little further because there’s no telling how many Grammys her dad may bring home next year.

Check out the adorable clip above.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Chance The Rapper was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it's a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

