This Viral ‘Bodak Yellow’ Cover Takes Cardi B’s Hit To A New Level

Wait till the beat drops.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


By now, everyone probably knows at least one line from Cardi B’s wildly successful “Bodak Yellow.”

Well now, one rising performer is going against what we know to bring some fire bars of her own. Check out Melii’s take on “Bodak Yellow” below which has over 7 million views on Facebook so far.

