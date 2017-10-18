‘We Will Have A Smoking Gun’: Kaepernick’s Attorney Speaks On NFL Collusion Case

As Black Lives Matter activists’ rallying cries about Colin Kaepernick being blackballed are gaining steam, the athlete’s attorney has a “high level of confidence” that he can prove that NFL team owners colluded to keep Kaep off their rosters.

“I am going to predict right now that we will have a smoking gun,” attorney Mark Geragos explained to CNN‘s Anderson Cooper Tuesday on “AC360” about the case resulting from Kaepernick’s kneeling protest against the treatment of Blacks particularly by law enforcement. “There are people who are not going to get into an arbitration proceeding and they are not going to lie. They are not going to lie. They are going to tell the truth and they’re going to say what happened. They were told no, you’re not going to hire him.”

Kaepernick's attorney Mark Geragos on collusion grievance filing: "We have a high degree of confidence that this will be able to be proved" pic.twitter.com/BmrroYSTrh — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 18, 2017

Colin Kaepernick's attorney on NFL collusion case: We will have a smoking gun https://t.co/JFIqSRWfLM pic.twitter.com/rBi7PmLe6r — CNN (@CNN) October 18, 2017

Kaepernick, who filed a complaint against NFL owners under the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement Sunday as a free agent, became a Black history hero after he took a knee during the National Anthem at a 2016 preseason game. He garnered support from several athletes including Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch.

Dozens of NFL players also took a knee in solidarity with Kaep and in protest against Trump, who publicly condemned athletes for national anthem protests last month, the Washington Examiner reported.

The protests have created such a stir that a call for the league to “move past this controversy” was issued by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who wrote a letter to team executives filed before Kaepernick’s grievance.

It’s clear that the kneeling protests have become an important flashpoint despite criticisms and Trump’s polarizing commentary. Kaep has also become a valuable player when it comes to his racial justice activism.

But the former 49er got up off his knee and took a stand against the NFL as he has been without a team since opting out of this 49ers contract in March.

The NFL Players’ Association will speak with his legal team and support him in his efforts to get back on the field. Playing national football is an important aim for Kaep, his attorney said.

“Colin said, ‘my No. 1 goal is — I’m 29 years old, I want to play,’” Geragos said.

