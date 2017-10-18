Really? California Restaurant Caught Reselling Popeyes Fried Chicken?

Cory Townes, Cassius, and NewsOne Staff

The signature fried chicken at Sweet Dixie Chicken in Long Beach, California, is, well, not really homemade, but Popeyes, according to Fox Los Angeles.

The owner of Sweet Dixie made a statement on Facebook (because that’s the perfect place to make a statement in 2017, right?) after getting called out, not to apologize but to throw other businesses under the bus claiming it too sells pre-made products!

The food scene in Long Beach has to be in ruins, and only Vince Staples can solve this. Let this be a lesson to all the other charlatan restauranteurs out there: cook your own chicken. And if you don’t, well, at least go to Church’s. No one knows what its chicken tastes like.

SEE ALSO:

Rhode Island Firefighter Axed After Racist Fried Chicken Remark

NYC Pizzeria ‘Pic-A-Nika’ Topped With Southern-Fried Chicken And Watermelon