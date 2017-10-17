Kerry Washington Glows On The Cover Of Allure: ‘I Wear My Natural Hair Now For My Children’

Kerry Washington is GLOWED UP on the November cover of Allure!
The Scandal star is sporting a messy chic bun, dewey skin and a nude lip, all while flexing her bare brown shoulders.
We are here for all of this!
I am so excited to share this @allure cover story. Ms @takishahair killed it in the hair department, right?!?! It was a very special shoot ALL AROUND. #grateful 🙏🏾 Check out the article and photos with the link in my bio. AND you can pick up a copy of the magazine TODAY! http://bit.ly/2ypI0bw Photos @sharifhamza
In the accompanying cover story, the 40-year-old actress shares how her two children, Isabelle, 3, and Caleb, 1, inspired her to stop straightening her hair.
“I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children and I want them to know that their hair is perfect as it is,” Washington said.
“They don’t have to change it or straighten it. They can, but they don’t have to.”
She added: “I have grown to like my hair more and more over the years. I won’t have any chemicals in it. I stopped relaxing my hair in my early 20s.”
“I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children and I want them to know that their hair is perfect as it is. They don’t have to change it or straighten it. They can, but they don’t have to.” #KerryWashington reveals all of her beauty secrets in our November issue. Tap the link in bio to read the full story. . . . Photo: @sharifhamza / @nathanielwood Fashion stylist: @hannakelifa Hair: @takishahair Makeup: @francelledaly Manicure: @tombachik
The Emmy-nominee does admit that while she’s on set, Olivia Pope’s hair requires a lot more attention—and products!
“There’s someone who follows me around all day long on the set. Like, literally follows me to make sure there’s not a single hair out of place,” she said. “This is somebody’s full-time job.”
No lie: Ms. Pope’s hair STAYS LAID!
Washington also spoke about her love for producing and creating the type of projects that speak to her heart.
“I’m working now on 24/7, this comedy about three women in the workplace, and Eva Longoria and I are two out of the three,” she says. “We basically walked into Universal and acted it out for them, and they were like, ‘OK.’ ”
She told the women’s mag that since she executive-produced the Anita Hill story Confirmation for HBO, she wants to do more of that in her career.
“It’s kind of like being the Olivia Pope of television. You get to change people’s lives and fix problems and be grounded and assertive and of service. So it really is a lot of things that I felt Olivia has taught me to do in pretend and then to apply those skills when I produce.”
So basically Washington is “handling” her own goals and dreams!
With the amount of work the superstar puts in—on and off set—she admits that when all is said and done, she is a sucker for massages.
“I love them because they fall in that in-between for me: half beauty, half wellness. It’s something I do because I’m in heels a lot and I work really long hours. And I have a lot of pressures in my life,” Washington said.
“So massages are a good way for me to maintain my health and wellness, but also I feel like I’m doing something indulgent. And I’m a deep-tissue girl. I ask for the strongest massage therapist. Unravel me. Get in there.”
We hear you girl, we hear you!
Read Washington’s interview in its entirety here.
RELATED NEWS:
Kerry Washington Slays An Afro Look For L.A. Party
Olivia Pope May Have A Dark Future, But Kerry Washington Looks Bright
Taraji Slays Cover of ‘Marie Claire’ Stresses She ‘Would Love’ To Be In ‘A Relationship’