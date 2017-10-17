Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Join Rock-T as he hits the road for the Rickey Smiley Morning Show HBCU Tour presented by Cracker Barrel.

The tour kicked off at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis on September 9th and then went to the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis on September 23rd. Next the HBCU tour visits the Boom Box Classic in Jackson, MS on October 21st, followed by the Magic City Classic in Birmingham, AL on October 28th.

Presented by Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. A great place to EAT, SHOP and WORK! Offers opportunities for pleasing people. Apply for jobs at crackerbarrel.com/careers.

See below for all the Rickey Smiley Morning Show HBCU tour dates:

Southern Heritage Classic

Jackson State University vs. Tennessee State University

September 9, 2017

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Memphis, TN

Circle City Classic

Kentucky State University vs. Central State University

September 23, 2017

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN

Boom Box Classic

Jackson State University vs. Southern University

October 21, 2017

Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Jackson, MS

Magic City Classic

Alabama A&M University vs. Alabama State University

October 28, 2017

Legion Field

Birmingham, AL

Bayou Classic

Grambling State University vs. Southern University

November 25, 2017

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA

SWAC Championship

December 2, 2017

NRG Stadium

Houston, TX

