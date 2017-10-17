Join Rock-T as he hits the road for the Rickey Smiley Morning Show HBCU Tour presented by Cracker Barrel.
The tour kicked off at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis on September 9th and then went to the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis on September 23rd. Next the HBCU tour visits the Boom Box Classic in Jackson, MS on October 21st, followed by the Magic City Classic in Birmingham, AL on October 28th.
See below for all the Rickey Smiley Morning Show HBCU tour dates:
Southern Heritage Classic
Jackson State University vs. Tennessee State University
September 9, 2017
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Memphis, TN
Circle City Classic
Kentucky State University vs. Central State University
September 23, 2017
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN
Boom Box Classic
Jackson State University vs. Southern University
October 21, 2017
Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium
Jackson, MS
Magic City Classic
Alabama A&M University vs. Alabama State University
October 28, 2017
Legion Field
Birmingham, AL
Bayou Classic
Grambling State University vs. Southern University
November 25, 2017
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
SWAC Championship
December 2, 2017
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX
