Parched: Mia Khalifa Trolls Steph Curry With Foot Fetish Twitter Pic

The porn star's out-of-bounds stunt was meant to promote her new sports show.

Global Grind Staff
Mia Khalifa

With the NBA season tipping off tonight, porn star and host of the Complex’s new sports show Out Of Bounds, Mia Khalifa pulled another strange publicity stunt.

Playing off of Ayesha Curry‘s revelation that her superstar husband has a fetish, Khalifa shot a very public shot of her feet in front of the fireplace and @’d two-time MVP Steph Curry.

Last week, Khalifa, Complex and former NBA All Star Gilbert Arenas orchestrated an ever weirder DM scandal where Arenas exposed Khalifa for sliding into his DMs #ForTheD.

We soon found out this was an elaborate publicity stunt for what Complex execs described as “anti-sports sports show.”

The hosts said:

Khalifa said: “I can’t wait to offend and upset a whole new fan base.”

Arenas said: “I always knew that I wanted to work in sports media after retiring, and Complex just made sense. Being able to talk sports while being myself is truly rewarding.”

The format will feature “coach” Pierce Simpson moderating Khalifa and Arenas as they argue sports topics.

After this, Ayesha definitely won’t be watching.

 

