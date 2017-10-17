News & Gossip
GoldLink Celebrates Getting His First Platinum Plaque

"Crew" is officially a certified hit

2017 Essence Festival - Day 1

It’s been 2 years since GoldLink graced XXL‘s 2015 Freshmen Cover, declaring him as someone to keep an eye on in the music game. He has definitely proved that fact by now, coming to collect his fist platinum plaque for his wildly successful single, “Crew.”

He posted to Instagram in celebration with the caption: “Black men for the win. “Crew” is officially Platinum as of today and I couldn’t have done it without the RCA family and the fans. Ima be clapping the fuck down in Brooklyn tonight to celebrate”

 

“Crew” was released last winter, and it stands as GoldLink’s biggest single to date, selling over a million copies.  Fans have been absolutely mesmerized by the track’s smooth beat and the assistance of Bret Faiyaz for the chorus. The song has been getting a ton of radio play and even received remix verses from legends including both Gucci Mane and more recently, Ludacris. It peaked at Number 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The rapper just dropped his debut album, At What Cost, in March and from the looks of it, GoldLink is only going up from here.

