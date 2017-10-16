Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Special K Interrupted His Wife's Sleep With A Terrible Fart [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Special K was celebrating his mother-in-law’s birthday with family, and the delicious dinner they all enjoyed would turn out to be his downfall later that night. He said it all lead to a huge, disturbing fart that woke them both up in the middle of the night.

The problem, though, is that it was such a huge disturbance for his wife, but Special K didn’t apologize right away. So now, he’s got some damage control to handle.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Special K‘s News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

photos