Flower Girls! Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis In New Selfie

On Saturday the tennis icon posted a pic of her and her baby girl on Instagram—and it's just too adorable!

Serena Williams is wearing motherhood extremely well with her five-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia.

On Saturday the tennis icon posted a new selfie of her and her baby girl on Instagram—and it’s just too adorable!

Using the popular Snapchat flower crown filter, Serena cuddles Alexis as they gaze into the camera:

Ladies is a "push present" a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

 

Aww!

In the caption, the 36-year-old is curious about the concept of a “push present.”

“Ladies is a ‘push present’ a thing?” Williams asked. “If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter.”

Ha! Usually a push present is a gift the baby’s father gives the mother before or after she gives birth. Hence “the push” part.

Serena’s followers— eager to answer— had some pretty diverse responses to her question:

  • “I got tennis bracelets for my two each time”
  • “Diamond earrings”
  • “Dear Serena, “push presents” are for trophy wives whose only accomplishment is convincing a wealthy man to marry them. YOU, however, are an accomplished QUEEN. GOAT. LEGEND. “Push presents” are for basics…and definitely not a conversation you should even want to take part in. #LoveYou!❤”
  • “Ridiculous thing for wealthy women.”
  • Nope. It isn’t. The baby is the present… A partner who helps 100% is the best “gift”

Perhaps this was Serena’s coy way of asking fiancé Alexis Ohanian to get her a gift!

2017 Australian Open - Day 2

Source: Mark Kolbe / Getty


If you can’t get enough of baby Alexis, go ahead and follow her on her very own verified Instagram page!

My mom 🙄

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Adorbs!

We couldn’t be happier for Serena and her beautiful family!

