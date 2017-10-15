Is This The End Of Carmelo Anthony’s Line With Jordan Brand?

Global Grind

According to reports, the Melo M13 will be the final signature shoe in‘s 13-year line.

Only Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Allen Iverson have had signature lines for longer.

Melo is still team Jordan, he just won’t be promoting his own sneaker this upcoming season.

ESPN reports:

It’s expected that Anthony will wear a combination of shoes from the brand this upcoming year, such as the Air Jordan XXXII, custom editions of retro models, and possibly even a remixed version of his very first signature model.

Despite the end of his signature line, sources say Anthony — who agreed to a new long-term endorsement deal with Jordan Brand in January — will remain a key featured athlete for the company. He’ll be playing this season alongside the company’s current headliner in Russell Westbrook, as Jordan Brand looks to refresh its approach to signature shoes in a new era.

