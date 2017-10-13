News & Gossip
New York Law Will Hit Parents Of Bullies With Jail Time And Fine

Should parents have to pay $250 and serve 90 days because their kid committed this crime?

Global Grind Staff
Teenage boys bully classmate in school hallway.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

Parents in North Tonawanda, New York could face jail time and a $250 fine under a new law.

After October 1, parents in the Buffalo suburb could be fined $250 and sentenced to 15 days if their child (under 18) breaks curfew, or any other city law (including bullying) twice in 90 days.

 

