The Texas Sweetheart: Rising Star Gloria Prince Unveils Her Favorite R&B Songs Of All Time

Houston-born, Prairie View-raised Texas singer Gloria Prince is inspiring us to get up and “Go To Work” with her latest anthem. It’s hard, it’s catchy, but most importantly it’s the motivation we all need. “Go To Work” mirrors the rising star’s work ethic IRL. Affectionately known as Glo, she’s quick to let you know she’s earned her respect every step of the way. “I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth, but I’ve never allowed that to hinder what I want to do in life,” she explains. “I have goals to sell out stadiums across the world like Madison Square Garden, give back to communities worldwide and, of course, be a Grammy award-winning artist.” You’ve got to respect that!

If you ain’t up on game yet, get to know Glo through her latest offering just above—then check out her favorite R&B songs of all time below.