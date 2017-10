Global Grind

If you’re an average slinky user, there’s a chance you’ve exhausted all possible uses for the toy. Walked it down the stairs — check. Slinky jumprope – check.

But have you done this…

We've been playing 'em wrong this entire time. pic.twitter.com/AdzdBrLFp8 — No Feelings ! (@itsboyschapter) October 11, 2017

Step your game up.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: