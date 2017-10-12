News & Gossip
Daniel Caesar Reveals The Inspiration Behind His Work: ‘Real Sh*t’

The singer is having an epic year.

Earlier this year, Daniel Caesar dropped Freudian, which peaked at number 25 on the Billboard album chart. As Cory Townes from CASSIUS said on the red carpet at last night’s Blitz 2017, the ten-track project is “one of the best albums of 2017.” Even Pitchfork raved, “There’s much here that blends well into this 1990s-obsessed era, but Caesar’s gospel background is his not-so-secret weapon.”

When asked what inspired him to make the record, Daniel says, “Life man, going through some stuff and you just sit down and write it out. It’s like [an] eight months process but just, like, relationship stuff.” The singer continued, “You know? It was real, it was real sh*t.” Real is what Daniel is all about,  which is why he killed the stage at Blitz. Check out a photo below:

To watch our full interview with Daniel Caesar, watch the video above.

