Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And Rise To Fame At The Blitz 2017

"Anytime you hear anything on the radio of yours, it's insane."

Global Grind Staff
Leave a comment


THEY.’s song “U Rite” has over 2 million views on YouTube and their bright futures are only beginning. Our man BlogXilla caught up with the young artists at Radio One’s Blitz showcase in New York City to talk about how they’re adjusting to viral fame.

They explain the inspiration for their unique name and what it was like to hear their song on the radio for the first time: “Anytime you hear anything on the radio of yours, it’s insane. But that song came so last minute. We wasn’t even supposed to be on the album. To know that’s the song that’s taking off and gaining traction on the radio, it’s kind of crazy. What if we didn’t decide to make it at that last minute.”

And what about that unusual name? “It started off pretty innocently, it was the name of one of the beats for our song ‘Back It Up.’ We just kind of liked it, it’s very different, it kind of stands out when you see it,” THEY. said. “And it’s taken on a bigger meaning. A lot of people understand the meaning of the word ‘they.’”

Get more with our exclusive interview with THEY. above.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And Rise To Fame At The Blitz 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To…
 7 hours ago
10.11.17
Lyrica Anderson Has One Rule For Surviving ‘Love…
 8 hours ago
10.11.17
Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017…
 9 hours ago
10.11.17
Blitz 2017 Host Nick Cannon’s New Motto Is…
 9 hours ago
10.11.17
Waka Flocka Keeps It 100 At Blitz 2017:…
 10 hours ago
10.11.17
Chrisette Michele Talks Trump Inauguration Backlash At Blitz…
 10 hours ago
10.11.17
Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And…
 11 hours ago
10.11.17
#RememberTheTime Kanye Killed The BET Freestyle Cypher?
 15 hours ago
10.11.17
#NationalComingOutDay: A Look Back At Frank Ocean’s Best…
 17 hours ago
10.11.17
Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show
Here’s How Meek Mill Can Make His Reckless…
 18 hours ago
10.11.17
Chadwick Boseman Jokes About Being Reversed Aunt Viv…
 22 hours ago
10.11.17
Shooting Your Best Shot: Is Nicole Murphy Feeling…
 22 hours ago
10.11.17
Eminem Broke The Internet With His Explosive Trump…
 23 hours ago
10.11.17
Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals
The Outfit TX Sneak Onto Field for Video…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Hustle Gang Pop Up Concert [Exclusive Photos]
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Too Much? Jhené Aiko Tats Big Sean’s Face…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
photos