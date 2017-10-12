News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

Zoey Dollaz Has Some Advice For The Young Guns At Blitz 2017

The rapper is showing love.

Team CASSIUS
Leave a comment


Zoey Dollaz hit it big with his 2015 song “Blow a Check.” Since then, he has been a heavy contender in hip hop, which is why he had to come through Urban One’s Blitz 2017.

Rae Holliday got some time on the red carpet with the rapper and asked the question we all wanted to know. What was the first thing he blew a check on? “I bought my mama house and I bought myself an M6,” he revealed. Damn, homie. For those who don’t know, the BMW M6 is a luxury care that costs well over $100,000.

Dollaz also reflected back to when he first heard the track on the radio, “I was out of town and I looked on my Instagram and I saw somebody recorded a video of it being played on the radio in Miami. I didn’t believe it, I was like, ‘What? No.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, that’s crazy.’” Two years later, Dollaz has learned tons of lessons in the music industry and has some advice for the new artists who are gracing the Blitz stage. “You gotta stay consistent. You gotta remain humble. Don’t make promises to people you can’t keep.” Well said. That’s some advice you can take no matter where you work.

Watch the exclusive Zoey Dollaz chat in the video above.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Zoey Dollaz Has Some Advice For The Young Guns At Blitz 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To…
 7 hours ago
10.11.17
Lyrica Anderson Has One Rule For Surviving ‘Love…
 8 hours ago
10.11.17
Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017…
 9 hours ago
10.11.17
Blitz 2017 Host Nick Cannon’s New Motto Is…
 9 hours ago
10.11.17
Waka Flocka Keeps It 100 At Blitz 2017:…
 10 hours ago
10.11.17
Chrisette Michele Talks Trump Inauguration Backlash At Blitz…
 10 hours ago
10.11.17
Viral Duo THEY. Explain Their Unique Name And…
 11 hours ago
10.11.17
#RememberTheTime Kanye Killed The BET Freestyle Cypher?
 15 hours ago
10.11.17
#NationalComingOutDay: A Look Back At Frank Ocean’s Best…
 17 hours ago
10.11.17
Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show
Here’s How Meek Mill Can Make His Reckless…
 18 hours ago
10.11.17
Chadwick Boseman Jokes About Being Reversed Aunt Viv…
 22 hours ago
10.11.17
Shooting Your Best Shot: Is Nicole Murphy Feeling…
 22 hours ago
10.11.17
Eminem Broke The Internet With His Explosive Trump…
 23 hours ago
10.11.17
Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals
The Outfit TX Sneak Onto Field for Video…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
Hustle Gang Pop Up Concert [Exclusive Photos]
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Too Much? Jhené Aiko Tats Big Sean’s Face…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
photos