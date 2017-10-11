Chadwick Boseman Jokes About Being Reversed Aunt Viv For Marshall

Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K Brown and Josh Gad sat down with Xilla Valentine to discuss their new film, Marshall. Chadwick talks about being darker than Thurgood Marshall as well as his chemistry with Josh and Sterling on set. Sterling also talks about how he crafted his Joseph Still character and how it was different from the other two roles people know him for.
