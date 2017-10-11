Here’s How Meek Mill Can Make His Reckless Driving Charge Go Bye-Bye

Jesse Salazar
Meek Mill just accepted a plea deal in his reckless driving arrest in New York. While shooting a music video, Milly was popped for poppin’ wheelies on his motorcycle. He was arrested and charged with a felony, but later charges got reduced to misdemeanors. In his deal, Meek has agreed to 30 hours of community service (in which he’s already done two-thirds of that) and not get another similar charge for 6 months. Once that’s completed, the whole arrest will be wiped clean from his record as if it never happened. Too bad the same can’t happen for his attempt at taking down Drake!

http://www.tmz.com/videos/0_8jh1fzut

photos