Yo Gotti Proves He Still Has the ‘Juice.’ Announces new Album ‘I Still Am’

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Yo Gotti’s got another one on deck and he wants to make sure you know about it! He announced his new album I Still Am which follows last year’s The Art of Hustle will be dropping October 27. Look for collabs with 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Chris Brown French Montana and Nicki Minaj just to name a few!

We’re giving you a taste of the new project all day on 97-9 The Beat. Listen every hour for his single “Juice” exclusively on The Beat! Preview Yo Gotti’s I Still Am and peep the tracklist below:

Yo Gotti — I Still Am (Tracklisting):

1. Betrayal
2. Back Gate
3. Brown Bag
4. Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)
5. Juice
6. Different
7. Save It For Me (feat. Chris Brown)
8. 2809
9. One on One (feat. YFN Lucci & Meek Mill)
10. Oh Yeah (feat. French Montana)
11. Yellow Tape (feat. 21 Savage)
12. Don’t Wanna Go Back
13. Around the World

