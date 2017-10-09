NEWS ROUNDUP: Harvey Weinstein Fired Amid Sexual Assault Accusations; Trump Reacts

NEWS ROUNDUP: Harvey Weinstein Fired Amid Sexual Assault Accusations; Trump Reacts

The film producer was silent following his termination amid sexual assault accusations.

Three days after news broke of sexual assault allegations made against Harvey Weinsteinthe film producer has been fired from The Weinstein Company.

“The directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” a statement from the Weinstein Company Board of Representatives reads.

The news came just days after Weinstein announced a leave of absence, which the company initially seemed to support. “Next steps will depend on Harvey’s therapeutic progress, the outcome of the Board’s independent investigation, and Harvey’s own personal decisions,” they initially said.

Weinstein has yet to comment following his termination.

Speaking of Weinstein, when asked by reporters what he thought of the news, 45 reportedly said he’s “not at all surprised” by the allegations. “I’ve known Harvey Weinstein for a long time,” Trump told reporters outside the White House in a video shared by CNN on Saturday.

And when CNN‘s Elizabeth Landers asked him how the situation was any different than the infamous Access Hollywood tape, he told her it was “locker room talk” and moved on to the next question, though he did say Weinstein’s actions were “inappropriate.” Go figure.

