SNL: Performances by Sam Smith and Jason Aldean

hollywoodzay
On Saturday Night Live, Jason Aldean opened with a performance of “I Won’t Back Down” by Petty and the Heartbreakers. This performance was in honor of Tom Petty and the 58 who died during the Las Vegas shooting. Jason Aldean was the opening act for Sam Smith who performed two songs that are set to appear on his album. His album, The Thrill Of It All is set to release on November 3rd. The two songs he performed were “Too Good At Goodbyes” and “Pray”. 

He started off by singing “Too Good At Goodbyes”, which moved the crowd. But what really touched people’s hearts was his song “Pray”. The song is about someone who doesn’t have a spiritual belief but is so lost, so alone they turn to faith in believing. He told Billboard that his inspiration for the song came from his time in Iraq with a charity called War Child. In all honesty the song is extremely moving. The emotions that these two songs alone evoke are just a sneak peek at what the album is going to bring. Keep your eyes on the calendar for November 3rd. 

10.08.17
