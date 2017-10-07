Porsha Williams Speaks On The Rumored Fight With Marlo Hampton

Global Grind

During a recent taping of her show Dish Nation, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams set the record straight about an alleged brawl she got into with Marlo Hampton during filming. Word on the curb was that during a girl’s trip to Barcelona, the two ladies got into a heated argument, ending with Porsha lunging at Marlo and security having to whisk her way. Insiders claimed Porsha was sent home on the first thing smoking back to Atlanta, and that she was subsequently booted from the show.

Well, Porsha says she the one with the real scoop. Did she have a scuffle with during a recent trip for Real Housewives of Atlanta? Yes. Was it with Marlo Hampton? Yes. Did Bravo give her the boot? No. According to the reality star, Porsha was not asked to leave the trip, but implied that she left voluntarily. She also is very much still part of the show and says the truth will come out once the shows airs. For now, she’s sworn to secrecy.

Check out the clip below.

RHOA Season 10 returns Sunday November 5th and by the looks of things, it will be juicy.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: