Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nelly Has Been Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Los Angeles Premiere of Apple Music's CAN'T STOP WON'T STOP: A BAD BOY STORY

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Rapper Nelly (real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) has been arrested after a woman called the police claiming he raped her on his tour bus.

Nelly is currently on tour with country-pop duo Florida Georgia Line and had just performed at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington when the alleged incident occurred. Authorities say he and the woman were together around 3:45am (Oct 7th), and Nelly was booked on second degree rape charges around 7am.

Nelly’s lawyer reached to TMZ to deny the rape allegations, stating, “Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

Nelly’s girlfriend, model Shantel Jackson, seemingly responded to the arrest with a cryptic tweet that read “Rough Morning…anyone else?”

https://twitter.com/MsJackson/status/916664011751591937

More details to come as the story develops.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nelly Has Been Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nelly Has Been Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault
 5 hours ago
10.07.17
Porsha Williams Speaks On The Rumored Fight With…
 6 hours ago
10.07.17
New Trailer: Denzel Plays Los Angeles Lawyer In…
 10 hours ago
10.07.17
She Bodied It: Watch This Viral Routine To…
 11 hours ago
10.07.17
Usher Makes First Talk Show Appearance Since Herpes…
 1 day ago
10.06.17
Watch The Pacific Rim: Uprising Trailer
 1 day ago
10.06.17
WTF! You Won’t Believe This White Woman’s Shocking…
 1 day ago
10.06.17
Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her…
 1 day ago
10.06.17
Jeremy Lin Shut Down Kenyon Martin’s Diss With…
 1 day ago
10.06.17
17 Photos Of The Ex-Fiancée Young Thug Threatened…
 1 day ago
10.06.17
Thick White Girl Demands Respect For Black Women…
 1 day ago
10.06.17
Joseline Hernandez Has A Diss Track Against Mona…
 1 day ago
10.06.17
Watch: Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 1 day ago
10.06.17
Hollywood Producer Accused Of Sexual Harassment Quotes Made-up…
 2 days ago
10.05.17
Jussie Smollett Had To Explain Cuffing Season To…
 2 days ago
10.05.17
Meet The Woman Who Claims She Has A…
 2 days ago
10.05.17
photos