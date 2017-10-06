Music
90s Babies! Stream ‘The Show’ For A Classic Lesson In Hip Hop History

The well-produced documentary features exclusive interviews with The Notorious B.I.G., Wu-Tang Clan and Russell Simmons.

notorious b.i.g.

Released in 1995, The Show includes a dope soundtrack and enlightening interviews with the superstars of 90’s rap.

Of course, Uncle Russell Simmons set the tone in the film’s first interview, insisting the director keep it real and not cut out his rated-R ramblings.

The show features The Notorious B.I.G., Sean “Puffy” Combs, Snoop Doggy Dogg, Dr. Dre, Warren G, LL Cool J, Craig Mack, Naughty by Nature, Raekwon, Run-D.M.C., Slick Rick, Tha Dogg Pound and the Wu-Tang Clan.

Stream it on YouTube below.

photos